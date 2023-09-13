G20 summit a crowning moment for India; a loss for China: President of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum

“G-20 is a crowning moment for India. Congratulations to the (Indian) leadership,” Aghi said, adding: “And to be honest, we were surprised when we heard that there was a communique coming out because we thought there would be no communique coming out (of G-20).' “They (Indian leadership) delivered, not just only on the messaging, but the process also. For the first time, we saw G-20 where you had so many cities in India engaged in pre-G-20 meetings. The whole country was involved, and all major cities were involved. That means you spruce up the city, you build the cities, making sure the guests have a positive impression about the city,” the businessperson said days after the conclusion of the historic G-20 Summit in New Delhi.