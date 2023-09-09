G20 Summit Day 1 | India-Middle East-Europe corridor launched | Watch key takeaways here

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as PM Modi called for ending the "global trust deficit". Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member. Watch this video to know the key takeaways from day 1 of the Delhi summit.