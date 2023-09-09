Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

G20 Summit Day 1 | India-Middle East-Europe corridor launched | Watch key takeaways here

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as PM Modi called for ending the "global trust deficit". Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member. Watch this video to know the key takeaways from day 1 of the Delhi summit.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 16:41 IST

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 September 2023, 16:41 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiG20

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT