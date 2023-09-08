G20 Summit: History and functioning of premier forum for International Economic Cooperation

Leaders from some of the world’s largest economies have arrived in New Delhi for The Group of 20 (G20) Summit—the premier global forum for discussing economic issues. India assumed the Presidency of the forum on December 1 last year, taking over from indonesia.

The members comprise of 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States) and the European Union- together accounting for 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 60 per cent of the global population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the presidency as a huge opportunity for India, and New Delhi is buzzling with final preparations for hosting the Summit. As the Summit begins on September 9, here’s all you need to know about the forum’s origins and workings.