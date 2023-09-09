G20 Summit kicks off; leaders begin deliberations on pressing challenges facing globe

India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Friday that the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration will reflect the voice of the Global South and developing countries.

"'Our New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it because this declaration will be recommended to the leaders during the Summit and the leaders will then accept it and only after it is accepted by the leaders, we will be able to talk about the actual achievements of this declaration," he said.