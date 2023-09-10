G20 Summit Live: Leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Delegates, including the UN Secretary-General, World Bank, ADB and IMF chiefs arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. US President Joe Biden hailed the gathering, saying, 'This year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues'. The G20 leaders on Saturday reached a consensus on a declaration, which refrained from condemning Russia for its “special military operations” in Ukraine but took note of the negative impact of the war on the economy as well as food and energy security around the world. Ukraine termed that declaration 'Nothing to be proud of'. As we move to the next day of the Summit, stay tuned to track live updates!
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 02:49 IST
Highlights
02:4910 Sep 2023
UN Sec-Gen, World Bank, ADB and IMF chiefs arrive at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
02:3910 Sep 2023
This year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues: Biden
02:3910 Sep 2023
'Game-changing regional investment,' says Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
01:3410 Sep 2023
Ukraine says G20 summit declaration 'nothing to be proud of'
01:3410 Sep 2023
Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest
UN Sec-Gen, World Bank, ADB and IMF chiefs arrive at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
This year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues: Biden
'Game-changing regional investment,' says Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
'Greater opportunity, dignity, and prosperity for everyone,' says President Biden
Ukraine says G20 summit declaration 'nothing to be proud of'
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Saturday the G20's joint declaration was "nothing to be proud of" and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the joint declaration, with several pieces of the text crossed out in red and corrected with wording which reflects Ukraine's position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.
"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he wrote on Facebook.
India's G20 Presidency successfully harmonised developmental aspirations for sustainable future: Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that with 112 outcomes, India's G20 Presidency has successfully harmonised developmental aspirations for a sustainable future.
Read more
Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Saturday reviewed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be ironed out at the earliest so that a 'balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking' trade deal is concluded soon.
Read more
India, US join Gulf and European nations to launch connectivity project to counter China's BRI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed respect for the sovereignty of all nations as he joined United States President Joe Biden and other leaders to announce a sea-land connectivity project linking India with the Middle East and Europe in an apparent move to counter the controversial Belt and Road Initiative of China.
Read more
(Published 10 September 2023, 02:39 IST)