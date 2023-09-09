G20 Summit Live: India holding Presidency at this time a golden opportunity, says top MEA official

India holding the G20 Presidency at this time is a "golden opportunity" and it is ready to make a mark on the global stage, a top official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, asserting that the country is all set for the summit.
In an interview with PTI on the eve of the mega conclave, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi also said the "broad agenda of the summit will revolve around 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- One Earth, One Family, One Future".
'President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style,' Ramesh said.
Read more
A source close to CM told DH that Siddarmaiah has officially communicated that he would not be attending the gala dinner citing ‘pre-engagement’. But in reality, it is due to dissatisfaction over the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge not figuring in the guest list.
Read more