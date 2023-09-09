G20 vows for better primary healthcare in 2-3 years

With only 12 per cent SDG targets on track, the G20 nations on Saturday said that there would be renewed focus to improve the quality of primary healthcare and ensure availability of better quality of health workforce in the next 2-3 years.

“We will focus on strengthening primary healthcare and health workforce and improving essential health services and health systems to better than pre-pandemic levels, ideally within the next 2-3 years,” said the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 countries.

Building on the Millennium Development Goal, the UN General Assembly in 2015 came out with the Sustainable Development Goal resolution with 17 goals and 169 targets to complete what could not be achieved under the MDG to improve people’s health and education, alleviating their poverty and securing the planet from the consequences of climate change.