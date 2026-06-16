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G7 Summit: India, Canada agree to fast-track CEPA talks, target doubling bilateral trade by 2030

They also agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which would clear the way for further deepening defence and security cooperation.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 18:48 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 18:48 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiG7

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