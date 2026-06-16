G7 Summit: India, Canada agree to fast-track CEPA talks, target doubling bilateral trade by 2030

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>and Mark Carney, the prime ministers of India and Canada, on Tuesday agreed to expedite negotiations on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year to double two-way trade by 2030.</p><p>They also agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which would clear the way for further deepening defence and security cooperation.</p><p>Modi and Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.</p>.Kremlin on Zelenskiy's proposal to Putin to attend the G7 summit for talks: no official invitation received.<p>“The deadline is to complete by the G20. There is so much more to do together. There is one objective – doubling our trade by the end of this decade,” Carney said as he met Modi.</p> <p>Modi and Carney are likely to attend the G20 summit, which President Donald Trump will host in Miami, US, on December 14 and 15.</p> <p>Carney said that Modi himself proposed setting a deadline to conclude the negotiations, and he agreed. </p> <p>“We are very keenly looking forward to clinching the India-Canada trade agreement,” Modi told Carney, adding, “You have invited me to visit Canada. I also look forward to visiting your country this year, and hope that the negotiations for the agreement will be completed before my visit.”</p> <p>The prime minister also said that<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada"> Canada </a>could be a major partner of India in energy security.</p> <p>India and Canada launched negotiations for the CEPA earlier this year, when Modi hosted Carney in New Delhi on March 2.</p> <p>The negotiations would cover trade in goods and services.</p> <p>Canada has a population of 41.65 million and a GDP of $2.34 trillion based on purchasing power parity (PPP). India-Canada bilateral merchandise trade reached roughly $7.9 billion, with India’s exports to Canada accounting for $4.67 billion and imports from Canada to India contributing for $3.28 billion.</p> <p>Exports from India to Canada include drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals, among others. The imports of India from Canada include pulses, pearls & semiprecious stones, coal, fertiliser, paper and petroleum.</p> <p>The key sectors of India’s services exports to Canada include telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services, which hold significant future growth potential and are expected to expand further following the conclusion of the CEPA, the officials in New Delhi stated.</p> <p>The two prime ministers had on March 2 agreed that a comprehensive trade framework would serve as a durable economic anchor for the partnership and support the shared aspiration of expanding bilateral trade to Rs 4.65 lakh crore by 2030.</p> <p>Modi and Carney on Tuesday reviewed progress in bilateral economic cooperation, including developments in commercial arrangements relating to Liquefied Natural Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and metallurgical coal.</p><p> New Delhi had, earlier this year, inked a $2 billion deal for long-term procurement of uranium from Cameco of Canada, contributing to civil nuclear energy generation, clean energy transition objectives, and long-term energy security of India.</p><p>Modi also had a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The two leaders noted that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement should come into force soon.</p>