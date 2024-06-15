G7 Summit: Modi, Japanese PM Kishida agree to advance infrastructure, cultural ties

“India and Japan are collaborating on several important areas including the landmark Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will usher in the next stage in mobility in India, the targeted 5 trillion yen worth of Japanese investment in India in 2022-2027 period, and India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership aimed at transformation of our manufacturing cooperation. The meeting between the two Prime Ministers provided an opportunity to review some of these ongoing works of cooperation,” it noted.