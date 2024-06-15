G7 Summit: Modi & Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

“The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connect propelled by longstanding Indological studies tradition in Italy, which will be further strengthened with the establishment of the first ICCR chair on India studies at the University of Milan. The two Leaders called for an early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Agreement, which would facilitate mobility of professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, students, and researchers.”

Earlier on Friday, Meloni welcomed the Prime Minister along with leaders of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, India, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania, Tunisia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address the Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, along with Pope Francis.