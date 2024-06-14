Home
G7 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Italy, to hold bilateral talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy on June 14 to participate at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit. At the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders. In his day-long visit, PM Modi will be attending a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:34 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Italy to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a warm welcome at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

