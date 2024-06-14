G7 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Italy, to hold bilateral talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy on June 14 to participate at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit. At the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders. In his day-long visit, PM Modi will be attending a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.