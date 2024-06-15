G7 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on sidelines

Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Modi arrived in Italy early Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit. This is his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term earlier this month.

"Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," Modi said in Delhi ahead of his departure on Thursday.