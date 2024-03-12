Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav Thackeray’s invitation, says MVA need not worry about who BJP fields

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the invitation of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate as "immature and ridiculous", saying the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections.

Responding to a query on the statement of Thackeray, Gadkari dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about BJP leaders.

"The suggestion of Thackeray is immature and ridiculous. There is a system of giving tickets to candidates in BJP," he said.