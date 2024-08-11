GAIL chairman Sandeep Gupta wildcard for Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi: Nearly a dozen candidates on Sunday appeared for interview before a search-cum-selection panel that is looking to appoint the new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, sources said.

While 10 out of the nearly 60 candidates who applied were called for interviews, GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Gupta is being considered a wildcard.

Gupta had not applied but was called for the interview, three sources aware of the matter said.