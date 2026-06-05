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Gang 'selling' minor girls for marriage busted in Lucknow; three arrested

Sonam allegedly told her that good-looking girls, even from impoverished backgrounds, could be married off in Rajasthan for money.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeRajasthanmarriageminor girls

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