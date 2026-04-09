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'Gangs operating across country': Supreme Court asks states to act vigilantly in child trafficking cases

The bench expressed displeasure over the “lackadaisical” approach of several states and UTs in implementing a 2025 judgment aimed at dismantling organised trafficking networks.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChild Trafficking

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