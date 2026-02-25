Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gangster Naveen Boxer claims responsibility for Kashmere Gate car shootout; FIR lodged

Advocate Deepak Khatri had earlier received threats of violence, a police source said.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsCrimeLawrence BishnoiFIRfiring

Follow us on :

Follow Us