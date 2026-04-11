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Gangster Sahil Chauhan deported from Thailand, arrested by Haryana Police

Chauhan was located in Bangkok by the Central Bureau of Investigation using Interpol channels.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsDelhigangsterThailand

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