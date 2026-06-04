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Gangster wanted in Chandranath Rath murder case in West Bengal surrenders in UP's Ballia court

The accused's counsel, Kaish Singh, said Gangster Court Judge Harish Kumar has sent his client to judicial custody for 14 days.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalUttar PradeshmurderSuvendhu Adhikari

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