Garib Rath to become AC Economy service

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to equip newly designed AC Economy coaches in all Garib Rath trains.
“Since all coaches of existing Garib Rath trains are conventional and have become old, we have decided to replace them with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes with Third AC Economy coaches,” said a senior railway ministry official.
The train with new rakes will be put into service on some routes starting this month only, said the official.
Passengers will have more comforts as the new AC Economy coaches are being upgraded with modern amenities.
The introduction of LHB coaches is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its rolling stock and provide greater comfort and safe travel experience to passengers.
Though the AC Economy class fare was also less than the AC-3 fare, it is being kept about 8 to 10 per cent less than the AC-3 fare for the Garib Rath service.
At present, Garib Rath is comprised of Third AC, Second AC and Chair Cars. The new rakes will have 20 LHB coaches, including 18 third AC Economy coaches and two Generator Motor cars. There will be no chair cars in new rakes.
Garib Rath trains started during the tenure of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2005.
At present, 26 pairs of Garib Rath trains are running across the country and the service is very popular among the common mass due to its low fare structure.
The new AC Economy class with 81 seats is being built to provide more seats for the passengers as compared to the 72 berths of the old 3-AC coach.
These coaches are being equipped with elegant bottle holders and foldable snack tables. These train coaches have been made Divyang-friendly and the toilets on these coaches have been provided with a modern, elegant look that also offers passenger-friendly fittings.
The newly made coaches will have climbing ladders for middle and upper berths and individual AC vents, reading lights as well as USB charging sockets for all travellers.
AC Economy coaches are being manufactured at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.