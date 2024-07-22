Garib Rath to become AC Economy service

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to equip newly designed AC Economy coaches in all Garib Rath trains.

“Since all coaches of existing Garib Rath trains are conventional and have become old, we have decided to replace them with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes with Third AC Economy coaches,” said a senior railway ministry official.

The train with new rakes will be put into service on some routes starting this month only, said the official.

Passengers will have more comforts as the new AC Economy coaches are being upgraded with modern amenities.

The introduction of LHB coaches is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its rolling stock and provide greater comfort and safe travel experience to passengers.