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Gas grandly promised by Modi has remained that — gas: Cong's dig at PM

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh took to his official X account and wrote 'The gas grandly promised by Mr Modi has remained that -- gas.'
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

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