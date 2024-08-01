Gaurav Gogoi addresses MPs from India, Bangladesh, Egypt on energy transition

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday addressed select ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organisations, on energy transition.

Together, the leaders of different nations can drive collaborative efforts towards a sustainable and equitable energy future, he said.

"It was a pleasure to address the gathering of select ministers and parliamentarians from India, Bangladesh and Egypt, along with heads of philanthropies from international climate organisations, in New Delhi today," he said in a post on X.