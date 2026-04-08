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Gautam Adani seeks dismissal of SEC case, cites extraterritorial overreach, lack of jurisdiction

Denying all allegations, the two through their lawyers filed a pre-motion letter ahead of a planned April 30 motion to dismiss in the Eastern District Court of New York.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsUSGautam AdaniSEC

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