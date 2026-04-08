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Gautam Adani wins US court hearing in push to throw out SEC fraud suit

In the filing, ​the Adanis' lawyers said there was no credible evidence supporting ​the alleged bribery scheme.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsGautam AdaniAdani

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