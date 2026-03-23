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Gautam Singhania recovering, supporting ongoing search operations: Spokesperson

Singhania is among seven people who were involved in a speedboat accident in the Maldives on Friday. He was rescued and returned to Mumbai.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsRaymondGautam Singhania

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