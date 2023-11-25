Gautam Singhania's motto is buy everyone, everything: Raymond founder accuses son of 'breaking' company

On meeting his son, he said, "I'd be open to meeting him. My second answer is that meeting him has no meaning because he won't listen to me. And if I say something which he doesn't like, he may scream at me, he may abuse me. He does all these kinds of things. So, I would probably try to keep away as much as I can."

The senior Singhania expressed support for his daughter-in-law, stating that she is entitled to 50 per cent of Gautam's holdings under the Hindu Marriage Act. However, he believed that Gautam would never agree to give her 75 per cent of his wealth, as his son's motto is to "buy everybody and buy everything."

"Why is she fighting for 75%? Gautam is never going to give in, because his motto is - buy everybody and buy everything. That's what he did with me. I didn't have that kind of money left to fight him. He bought everything. He'll buy everything. By fighting like this, I don't think she'll get much. Unless she has, maybe, a person like Harish Salve, Mukul Rohatgi, Kapil Sibal."

Assault Charges

Gautam Singhania has recently been facing personal and professional challenges.

The series of events began when a video of Nawaz Modi, a professional fitness coach, being denied entry to a Raymond Diwali party went viral. This video gained traction on social media, leading to the billionaire announcing his separation from his wife of more than twenty years.