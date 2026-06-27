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Gaza genocide: Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi govt over 'stony silence' on Israel

Sonia Gandhi claimed that India has alienated itself from its historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East and has distanced itself from global public opinion
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 08:08 IST
PalestineNarendra ModiSonia GandhiGazagenocide

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