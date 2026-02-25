Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gaza peace initiative holds promise of a 'just and durable peace' in the region: PM Modi in Israel

The prime minister said India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 17:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelNarendra ModiGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us