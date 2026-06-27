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Gehlot questions 'elusive' justice in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, says BJP used issue for elections

He urged people of the state to see through the BJP's "politics" on the issue, accusing the party of playing with public sentiments.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok Gehlot

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