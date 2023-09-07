Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gehlot, Rajasthan Cong leaders greet Sachin Pilot on birthday

The Congress’ state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra also wished the former deputy chief minister.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 16:57 IST

Follow Us

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other state Congress leaders congratulated Sachin Pilot on his birthday on Thursday.

'Hearty congratulations to Congress family member Sachin Pilot ji on his birthday. May God grant you a happy, healthy and long life,' Gehlot said on 'X'.

The Congress’ state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra also wished the former deputy chief minister.

"Happy birthday to Congress Working Committee member and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot ji. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Dotasra tweeted.

According to sources in the Congress, Pilot is currently abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 16:57 IST)
India NewsCongressSachin PilotIndia PoliticsAshok Gehlot

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT