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Gen Anil Chauhan wraps up 'very satisfying' tenure as CDS; Lt Gen Subramani to take charge

Gen Chauhan was awarded with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsArmed ForcesCDSAnil Chauhan

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