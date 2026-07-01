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Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge as Chief of Army Staff; six new faces in top military posts

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit – a very experienced fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience - took over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsDefenceMilitary

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