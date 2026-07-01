Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge as Chief of Army Staff; six new faces in top military posts

<p>New Delhi: The top brass of the Indian military sported a new look on Wednesday with at least six top posts being occupied by new officers including the Army Chief, Army Vice Chief, Indian Air Force Vice Chief and a new Chief for the Integrated Defence Staff.</p><p>General Dhiraj Seth began his two-year tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff by reviewing a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in the presence of his father Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth and other family members including his brother who is a Navy officer.</p>.Gen Dhiraj Seth takes charge as new Army Chief.<p>Outlining his vision for the force, Gen Seth said the Indian Army is a combat-ready, battle hardened force and his aim would be to build a technology-enabled, future-ready army capable of operating in multiple domains. He also coined the acronym 'VIJAY' to achieve the goal.</p><p>The letters in the acronym stand for – 'V' for vigilance, 'I' for innovation, 'J' for jointness and integration, 'A' for Aatmanirbhrata and 'Y' for 'Yodha first'. Gen Seth is the first officer in three decades from the Armoured Corps to become the Chief of the Army Staff.</p><p>His Vice Chief will be Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, who was commissioned into the Mahar Regiment in June 1988. He has commanded an infantry battalion in semi-desert terrain as well as in the UN Mission in South Sudan, an Infantry Brigade in a Strike Corps, a Counter Insurgency Force and a Pivot Corps in Northern Command.</p><p>Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit – a very experienced fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience - took over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.</p><p>Commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986, Air Marshal Dixit has extensively flown Mirage-2000, variants of MiGs, HPT-32, AN-32, Avro, Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk and Tejas. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor.</p><p>During his service career spanning four decades, he has been actively involved in numerous operations and exercises viz Op-Safed Sagar, Op-Rakshak, Cope-India and Op Sindoor.</p><p>Air Marshal Tejinder Singh replaces Air Marshal as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).</p><p>Commissioned in 1987, he is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4,500 hours of flying experience. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, a premier Fighter Base and was Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir.</p>.Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth named next Indian Army chief; to take over from Gen Upendra Dwivedi on June 30.<p>Two key Army Commands – Southern Command in Pune and South Western Command in Jaipur – also received their new General Officer Commanding-in-Charge. Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar who commanded 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor, is the new GOC of the Southern Command.</p><p>Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, a scholar-soldier of high distinction having two Master’s Degrees in Defence Studies and two M Phil degrees in Political Science & Defence and Strategic Studies is the new GOC of the South Western Command.</p>