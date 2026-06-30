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Gen Dhiraj Seth takes charge as new Army Chief

The general officer succeeded General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired on Tuesday after an illustrious career spanning over 40 years in the armed forces.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyArmy Chief

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