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Gen Naravane pens new book, draws inspiration from Shashi Tharoor

In its introduction, he writes about how he was impressed by Tharoor's book, which is a collection of essays centred around the idiosyncrasies of the English language.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsCongressShashi TharoorManoj Naravane

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