'Gen-Z 10 times better than current generation': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

<p>New Delhi: Army Chief Gen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/decide-whether-they-want-to-be-part-of-geography-or-history-army-chiefs-blunt-message-to-pakistan-4005660">Upendra Dwivedi</a> on Saturday applauded India’s Gen-Z population, noting that they are “10 times better than the current generation” and could win the battle for the country in future.</p>.<p>"Let me accept that this generation is at least 10 times better than our generation. They are much more adaptable. They're socially aware, globally connected, and digitally fluent,” Gen Dwivedi said at an interactive session at the Manekshaw Centre here in response to a query on Gen-Z youngsters.</p>.<p>The Army Chief said 2026-27 was being observed as the year of networking and data centricity in the force, and a large number of establishments had been opened for internships for the youngsters. The Army received 1 lakh applications for 100 vacancies.</p>.<p>“Half of the time, they come out with simple solutions. On the battlefield, we require a battlefield equaliser. We don't require tank versus tank. If you give me a simple solution to a difficult problem, I think you are the ones who are going to win the battle for us," he said, praising the generation.</p>.'Decide whether you want to be part of geography or history': Army chief's blunt message to Pakistan .<p>Asked about Pakistan’s approach to dealing with terrorism a year after Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi said if Pakistan continued to harbour terrorists and operate against India, they would have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".</p>.<p>Gen Dwivedi's remarks carried a blunt message to Pakistan, and reiterated India's stand against terrorism. It is also a reiteration of what Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a few months ago.</p>.<p>Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year as India’s response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, Pakistan launched offensives that the Indian forces successfully countered.</p>