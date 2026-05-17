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'Gen-Z 10 times better than current generation': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

General Dwivedi said at an interactive session at the Manekshaw Centre here in response to a query on Gen-Z youngsters.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 21:22 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 21:22 IST
IndiaNew DelhiGen ZDefence Minister Rajnath SinghOperation Sindoor

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