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Gen Z backlash? Raghav Chadha loses 1 million Instagram followers after joining BJP

Chadha's Instagram followers dropped from 14.6 million on April 24 to around 13.3 million by 4 pm on April 25.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsAAPInstagramRaghav ChadhaTrendingGen Z

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