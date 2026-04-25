<p>Rajya Sabha MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a> has recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values, and core morals.</p><p>He has now joined the BJP, and a day after his decision, his public appeal has apparently taken a hit, especially among his younger followers. The 37-year-old politician, who also is the husband of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, lost over one million followers on Instagram within 24-hours. His followers dropped from 14.6 million on April 24 to around 13.3 million by 4 pm on April 25. </p>.AAP exodus: A tale of rebellion from 'assault' on Swati Maliwal to downsizing of Raghav Chadha.<p>NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande claimed that there's an online trend going on - an “unfollow campaign” towards Raghav Chadha - driven by the Gen Zs. "A viral 'Gen Z unfollow' campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakh in 24 hours. If the internet can make you a hero overnight, it can also bring you down to zero overnight" he said. </p><p>Moreover, political observers are calling it a backlash from the Gen Zs.</p>.Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak meet & greet BJP chief Nitin Nabin after 'merging' with saffron party.<p>Chadha had become much popular among the younger population for raising commoners' issues like paternity leave, telecom data limits, expensive airport items and more. </p><p>Besides, his wife Parineeti Chopra also reportedly lost more than 4,600 Instagram followers on April 24, the day Chadha decided to quit AAP, as per a social media tracking website.</p>