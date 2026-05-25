'Gen Z will shatter PM Modi's arrogance': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over CBSE OSM row

मोदी-प्रधान की जोड़ी ने एक और संस्था को धांधली का प्रतीक बना दिया।
दशकों में पहली बार CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा पर इतने गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं। 18.5 लाख बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी - और एक हफ़्ते से OSM, ग़लत मार्किंग और जाँच की गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें अनसुनी पड़ी हैं और शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी से…
I am the brother of Vedant and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani yes Vedant did not had twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting and we made this account for tweeting his genuine issues because we could not apply for reevaluation https://t.co/siXZbgqA45