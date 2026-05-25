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'Gen Z will shatter PM Modi's arrogance': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over CBSE OSM row

For the first time in decades, he said 'such serious questions' have been raised about the CBSE board exams.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:12 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCBSEGen Z

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