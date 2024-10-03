Home
Gen Z’s contribution crucial to achieve developed nation goal by 2047: President Murmu

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, the President said the policy of altruism over selfishness will help blossom talent of the students.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuGen Z

