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General Upendra Dwivedi signs off as Army Chief, says wars will be more theatre-oriented in future

"The journey from Sainik School till now has been incredible. To serve the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest fortune in my life," Dwivedi said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsArmy Chief

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