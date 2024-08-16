Genetic resources: India bats for inclusive mechanism, fair and equitable use principles

Credit where due

India also urged CBD to ensure the country of origin of each genetic resource should be recorded in the database to enforce the principles of findability, accessibility, interoperability and reusability (FAIR) and collective benefits, authority to control, responsibility and ethics (CARE).

India noted that the International Nucleotide Sequence Database Collaboration (INSDC) policy has in 2023 made contextual metadata (source qualifiers, 'country' and 'collection date') compulsory for all newly submitted entries to the genetic database by December 2024. "India re-emphasises that this requirement must be strictly enforced on all the INSDC submissions as well as extended to other databases," it said.

India also endorsed the CBD's proposal that the entities operating the public databases on DSI should be encouraged to raise awareness of the multilateral ABS mechanism and of ABS obligations in a fair and equitable manner.

With regard to contribution to be made by parties, India said CBD may have it lay down the quantum, periodicity and the time of contribution to be made by the businesses for each product and businesses sourced from DSI or genetic resources to enable national governments to decide upon the contribution to be made by businesses in an objective and transparent manner.

To CBD's suggestion that contributions to global funds may be made directly or through national authority, India said it would be better that contributions are routed through competent authority "for transparency" in businesses. It said steps should be made to harmonise businesses that operate in complex global value chains.

India also asked for recognition of the companies that comply with rules. "India is of the view that the users that contribute to the multilateral mechanism may be given internationally recognised certificates of compliance," it said.