Genuineness of settlement to be ascertained before quashing serious offences, especially against women: Supreme Court

Even if an affidavit of the victim accepting the settlement is on record, in cases of serious offences and especially against women, it is always advisable to procure the presence of the victim either personally or through video conference so that the court can properly examine whether there is a genuine settlement and that the victim has no subsisting grievance, the bench added.