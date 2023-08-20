Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

German embassy praises UPI, shares video of minister making payment digitally

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first-hand and is very fascinated.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 14:49 IST

Follow Us

The German embassy on Sunday described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop here.

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first-hand and is very fascinated.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 14:49 IST)
India NewsGermanyUPITrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT