Germany is courting India as ties with China sour: What to watch

The German government has been trying to persuade companies to ease their reliance on trade with China and some people have suggested India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, as a potential alternative. But the country’s close relation with Russia and the fact that it just resolved a yearlong border dispute with Beijing suggests that India isn’t ready to go all in as a strategic partner for Germany.

Germany is already India’s largest trading partner in Europe and the seventh-largest worldwide. Bilateral trade was $22 billion in 2020-21, according to the Indian government.

Scholz is also likely to seek help in navigating the obsta

cles that small and medium-sized German firms face when doing business in India. More than 60 per cent of German businesses cited bureaucratic hurdles — such as protectionist measures and procurement rules — as the biggest drawback to operating in the country, according to a survey from the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce released in June.

On Saturday, Scholz will continue his trip to the port city of Vasco da Gama, where he’ll visit two German navy ships which recently passed the Strait of Taiwan for the first time in 22 years in defiance of Chinese warnings.