'Ghar wapsi' on the cards? Speculation mounts over Congress-TMC merger as Mamata battles Bengal turbulence

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Speculation grows over a potential Congress-TMC merger amid internal TMC turmoil and electoral setbacks.
Key points
• Meetings spark merger rumours
High-profile meetings between Sonia Gandhi-Mamata Banerjee and Rahul-Abhishek Banerjee fuelled speculation of a Congress-TMC merger, though both parties deny it.
• TMC faces internal revolt
Up to 19 of TMC’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs are considering splitting due to a growing rebel faction, exacerbating the party’s crisis.
• Historical TMC-Congress ties
The TMC originated as a Congress splinter group in 1998, later forming alliances before breaking away, highlighting a complex shared past.
• Mamata’s political survival test
Facing BJP’s resurgence in West Bengal and internal fractures, Mamata’s potential alignment with Congress could be a bid for regional stability.
Key statistics
19
Number of TMC Lok Sabha MPs considering a split
28
Total TMC Lok Sabha MPs
1998
TMC’s breakaway year from Congress
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 June 2026, 10:37 IST