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'Gherao' of judicial officers in Bengal: Supreme Court asks NIA to complete probe within two months

On April 24, the top court permitted the NIA to file its chargesheet on completion of investigation in the case.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtNIAMalda

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