Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gilbert Hill in Mumbai to be revamped, developed into international tourist spot

The Gilbert Hill is 66 million year old monolith formed when molten lava was squeezed out of the Earth's clefts during the Mesozoic era.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 09:32 IST

Follow Us

The Gilbert Hill in Mumbai - a geological wonder - would be transformed into an international tourism spot.

Located in Andheri West, the Gilbert Hill was formed into a rock with a sheer vertical face and was formed when molten lava was squeezed out of the Earth's clefts during the Mesozoic era about 66 million years ago.

“We would transform Gilbert Hill into an international tourism spot,” said Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district.

This 200-feet (around 61 metres) monolith column of black basalt rock is unique in many respects. It is actually the vertical remaining face of molten lava that came out of the Earth during the Mesozoic Era. The lava covered an area of over 50,000 sq km in what is today Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

It was declared a National Park under the Forest Act in 1952, while the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation categorised it as a Grade II heritage structure in 2007.

There are two temples - a Hanuman mandir and Gaondevi Durgadevi mandir - on the top of the Hill. There are two more similar structures on Earth, both in the United States - Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming and Devils Postpile National Monument in California.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 September 2023, 09:32 IST)
India NewsMumbaiTourismMaharashtraTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT