Gilbert Hill in Mumbai to be revamped, developed into international tourist spot

The Gilbert Hill in Mumbai - a geological wonder - would be transformed into an international tourism spot.

Located in Andheri West, the Gilbert Hill was formed into a rock with a sheer vertical face and was formed when molten lava was squeezed out of the Earth's clefts during the Mesozoic era about 66 million years ago.

“We would transform Gilbert Hill into an international tourism spot,” said Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district.