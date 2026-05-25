Girls' education must not be hampered due to lack of sanitary napkins, gender-segregated toilets in schools: SC

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Supreme Court urges Centre to ensure free sanitary napkins and gender-segregated toilets in schools to prevent girls from dropping out.
Key points
• Supreme Court directive
The top court emphasised that girls should not abandon education due to lack of sanitary napkins or functional gender-segregated toilets in schools.
• Government action required
The Centre was directed to ensure effective implementation of its January 30 order mandating free sanitary napkins and functional toilets in all states and Union Territories.
• Monitoring compliance
The Supreme Court will review progress every three months and has scheduled the next hearing for September 1 to assess compliance.
• Constitutional right
The court reiterated that menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21, linking access to hygiene products with sexual and reproductive health.
• State accountability
The bench warned that no state should fail to submit status reports to the Union regarding the implementation of the directives.
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:44 IST