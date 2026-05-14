Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Glad somebody is finally thinking war is not an option': Farooq Abdullah backs RSS leader’s call for Pakistan dialogue

Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence, and it is time for civil society to lead the way, the RSS leader had said.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsPakistanRSSFarooq AbdullahwarDattatreya Hosabalepeace talksIndia-Pakistan dialogue

Follow us on :

Follow Us