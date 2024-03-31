Glaring flaws transform PMLA into deadly arsenal against fundamental rights

Under the PMLA, the ED starts investigation by registering an ECIR, which is akin to an FIR. As has been held in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary, supplying a copy of ECIR to the accused person is not mandatory. Under Section 19 of the PMLA, the ED, while arresting a person, is merely required to furnish the grounds of arrest, and there is no requirement to disclose the contents of the ECIR, which contains the allegations against the accused person. This is against the fundamental right of the accused to be informed of the charges and allegations against him/her at the initial stage itself, which is a universally recognised right, and is a part of the right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.