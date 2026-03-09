Menu
Global crude price rise not to have substantial impact on inflation: Sitharaman

Global crude prices have been rising since February 28 when the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran who retaliated with attacks on US positions in the region, as well as Israel.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:06 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 09:06 IST
